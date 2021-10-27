Multiple crews respond to massive brush fire in Starr County

Hidalgo and Starr County fire departments responded to a massive brush fire north of La Gloria, Wednesday afternoon.

Starr County officials say fire crews have contained the fire that stretched 500 acres in size.

The Starr County Emergency Management Team is urging residents living in the area to stay on alert due to the wind factor and to follow safety precautions.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.