Crews to upgrade downtown Raymondville sidewalks starting Monday
Crews to upgrade downtown Raymondville sidewalks starting Monday
Crews in Raymondville will start upgrading several sidewalks in the downtown area on Monday, March 23, 2026.
The streets impacted include the 100 blocks of North 5th, North 6th and South 6th streets.
This is the second phase of the project.
"It's a [continuation] of a previous project that we actually did in 2018," Raymondville City Manager Andres Chavez said. "What these sidewalks are going to do is a continuance of that project towards the north and south downtown area.”
The $250,000 project is being paid for using USDA funds.
Construction will wrap up in June.
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