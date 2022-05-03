‘Critical Incident’ at Milwaukee-Area School; Suspect Held
WAUKESHA, Wis. (AP) - Police are on the scene of a “critical incident” at a suburban Milwaukee high school, but say the building is safe and a suspect is in custody.
Police in Waukesha tweeted about the response at Waukesha South High School around 11 a.m. Monday. They didn’t immediately respond to a phone message seeking additional detail.
The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, citing school officials they did not name, said a student exchanged shots with a school resource officer. A call from The Associated Press to the school wasn’t immediately returned.
The Waukesha Freeman reported a male was put into an ambulance.
