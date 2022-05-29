Crowds arrive at South Padre Island for Memorial Day weekend

Memorial Day weekend is the unofficial start to the summer season for businesses at South Padre Island.

Clayton’s Beach Bar and Grill is just one of many businesses managing large crowds.

Armando Sanchez, who has been with Clayton's for around eight years, says the summer is their busiest season.

“We always see an increase of high pedestrian activities, beach activities," Sanchez said.

Joe Graham, sales manager with Breakaway Cruises, says they have been seeing the large crowds since Friday.