Crowds arrive at South Padre Island for Memorial Day weekend
Memorial Day weekend is the unofficial start to the summer season for businesses at South Padre Island.
Clayton’s Beach Bar and Grill is just one of many businesses managing large crowds.
Armando Sanchez, who has been with Clayton's for around eight years, says the summer is their busiest season.
“We always see an increase of high pedestrian activities, beach activities," Sanchez said.
Joe Graham, sales manager with Breakaway Cruises, says they have been seeing the large crowds since Friday.
“The huge crowds that show up. Memorial Day is the start of our season," Graham said. "Up until this point, it’s primarily visitors on the weekends. We get some people vacationing. The kids are still in school. Memorial day. The kids are just getting out of school and people are ready to go on holiday.”