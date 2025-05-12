Cuellar reacts after Texas Democrats cancel planned vote to condemn him

On Friday, the Texas Democratic Party announced they would not vote on a resolution to condemn Rep. Henry Cuellar.

If the resolution had passed, Cuellar would have been barred from party resources and from some party events.

The proposed resolution said the vote to condemn Cuellar was in response to his federal bribery charges and for several votes he cast that broke party lines.

In a statement to Channel 5 News, Cuellar called the proposed resolution “misguided.”

Read Cuellar’s statement in full below:

"I welcome the withdrawal of a deeply misguided resolution that sought to divide Democrats rather than unite them. This effort—driven by a small group of fringe activists—was never about values or vision. It was about division, and it has failed.

I sincerely thank the Texas Democratic Party, the many dedicated leaders, and grassroots supporters across the state and the 28th Congressional District who stood firm for unity, transparency, and principle during this episode. Your outreach and encouragement reminded us of what our party can achieve when we stay focused on the real challenges facing Texans.

From the beginning, I made clear that my focus remains where it has always been: delivering results for the hardworking people of South Texas. That will never change. I’m proud of our work and stay committed to fighting for our families, jobs, and future in Congress.

Let me also be candid: the individuals behind this resolution represent what I would call our party's “Permanent Minority Caucus.” They’ve repeatedly proven that they’re more interested in Twitter likes and echo chambers than winning elections or working with others to get things done. Their actions speak for themselves: an unwillingness to collaborate, an inability to win competitive races, and a disturbing comfort with political stunts over substance. My actions speak for themselves: I deliver real results for my communities.

Ironically, while they called for cutting off party support from my campaign, they overlooked one crucial fact—I have helped raise and contribute hundreds of thousands of dollars to support our state party and local Democratic candidates. Their proposal would have drained, not strengthened, our shared resources.

This resolution was withdrawn not out of principle but because it was exposed: a stealth attempt to sideline a sitting Democrat without merit, transparency, or input from the district it sought to punish. Local leaders—honorable, hard-working Democrats in South Texas—saw it for what it was and pushed back, and I am grateful for their swift and decisive action.

I will continue to work side-by-side with our state party, county chairs, precinct leaders, and volunteers—those who are in this for the right reasons. Together, we will grow our coalition, fight for working families, and win elections up and down the ballot.

South Texas deserves a Democratic Party that lifts people, not tears people down. That’s the party I’ll keep building."

The resolution is being pulled due to legal concerns with how to enforce a ban on Cuellar’s access to the party’s voter file, according to The Texas Tribune.