Cyclist killed in crash near Edinburg identified

A cyclist killed in a weekend crash was identified as a 36-year-old Edinburg man.

Amilcar Gomez succumbed to his injuries Sunday at 11 p.m. on Tower Road north of South Trail Drive east of Edinburg when a Chevrolet Tahoe collided with him and fled the scene Sunday, according to a news release from the Texas Department of Public Safety.

PREVIOUS STORY: DPS: 19-year-old arrested for fatally striking cyclist, fleeing scene

The Chevrolet was found near the crash scene at the intersection of Alamo Road and Texas Road with "damage consistent with the evidence found at the crash scene,” the news release stated.

The driver, identified as 19-year-old Alan Nicolas Rios, was arrested and charged with intoxication manslaughter, DPS stated.

DPS continues to investigate the crash.