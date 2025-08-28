CycloBia Brownsville committee seeking input for future events

CycloBia Brownsville is looking to improve future events, and they want to hear from the public.

The free event temporarily closes certain streets in downtown Brownsville to allow cyclists, skaters and runners to use the road freely.

Coordinators are looking to change where the event is held, but they want input from the public first.

Those wanting to participate can take the CycloBia Brownsville survey through Sept. 12 by clicking here.