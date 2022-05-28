D-Backs Fall as Buda Johnson Forces Game 3

CORPUS CHRISTI - There will be game three in the 5A Region-IV Semifinal between Sharyland Pioneer and Buda Johnson. The Jaguars, trailing by three runs rallied in the 7th for the comeback victory for a 5-4 win.

The decisive third game will be on Saturday at Corpus Christi's Cabaniss Field.

Pioneer won the first game of the series 11-2 on Friday with their 11 runs coming after Johnson led 2-0 after their half of the first.

Highlights from the game are in the video above.