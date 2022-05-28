x

D-Backs Fall as Buda Johnson Forces Game 3

5 hours 14 minutes 45 seconds ago Friday, May 27 2022 May 27, 2022 May 27, 2022 11:10 PM May 27, 2022 in Sports
By: Alex Del Barrio

CORPUS CHRISTI - There will be game three in the 5A Region-IV Semifinal between Sharyland Pioneer and Buda Johnson. The Jaguars, trailing by three runs rallied in the 7th for the comeback victory for a 5-4 win. 

The decisive third game will be on Saturday at Corpus Christi's Cabaniss Field. 

Pioneer won the first game of the series 11-2 on Friday with their 11 runs coming after Johnson led 2-0 after their half of the first.

Highlights from the game are in the video above. 

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days