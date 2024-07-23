Dallas Cowboys training camp preview from Channel 5 Sports
Channel 5 Sports Director KJ Doyle previews some big stories ahead of the Dallas Cowboys training camp, including the start of camp being pushed back due to a conflict with owner Jerry Jones and star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb's potential contract holdout.
Watch the video above for the full story. Be sure to watch Channel 5 News at 6 and 10 this week as we bring you continuing coverage of the Dallas Cowboys training camp.
