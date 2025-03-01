Day 2 highlights from Mid Valley Classic baseball tournament
Highlights from the games between Weslaco-Rio Grande City as well as Edinburg North-Laredo LBJ.
More News
News Video
-
Los Fresnos CISD taking preventative efforts against measles
-
Cameron County Sheriff: Ex-jailer charged after fighting with inmate
-
District officials break ground on new classroom wing at Donna North High...
-
Brownsville Fire Department has safety measures in place for Charro Days
-
FAA gives SpaceX green light for upcoming Boca Chica launch despite open...
Sports Video
-
Harlingen South Lady Hawks clinch district title with win over Lopez
-
UTRGV baseball dominates in conference opener against SLC preseason #1 ranked team
-
La Feria basketball season comes to heartbreaking end in regional final
-
Day 2 highlights from Mid Valley Classic baseball tournament
-
Edinburg North & Edinburg High head football coaches reassigned