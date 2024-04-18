Death of 1-year-old girl under investigation in Port Isabel
The Port Isabel Police Department is investigating after a 1-year-old girl was found unresponsive Thursday.
Port Isabel police officers responded to the corner of South Shore Drive and Martinez Street Thursday at around noon where they found the mother holding the unresponsive child, according to Port Isabel Police Chief Robert Lopez.
Channel 5 News reached out to Lopez to ask if the death was accidental or criminal. Lopez said the investigation is ongoing and the cause of death is “undetermined.”
Channel 5 News has a crew at the scene. Check back for updates online and on air by streaming our newscast.
