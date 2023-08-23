Decrease in U.S. Military recruits reported in the Valley

U.S. Army recruiters in the Rio Grande Valley say they’re worried over a lack of qualified recruits.

In the previous fiscal year, just over 550 people in the Valley enlisted. This year, the branch is expected to recruit 10,000 fewer people than their goal.

If that happens, the U.S. Army is looking at cutting the number of brigade combat teams, which are an important part of the nation's ability to rapidly send forces overseas.

Sgt. 1st Class Selina Gonzalez says the shortages are happening nationwide.

Gonzalez said people in the Valley are eager to join. The problem is they don't meet the weight and height requirements, or they fail the recruitment test.

"The shortage does cause a danger to [people,]” Gonzalez said. “Some people think that they're not going to be affected, and it doesn't matter, they're just going to keep rolling along. Freedom isn't free."

Because of the drastic decrease, the U.S. Army developed a new prep course to help those who fail the recruitment test retake it and pass. They're also implementing new programs to meet weight requirements.

