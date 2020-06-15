x

Democratic Debate 2020 in Houston

9 months 2 days 5 hours ago Thursday, September 12 2019 Sep 12, 2019 September 12, 2019 10:26 PM September 12, 2019 in News
By: Kristine Galvan

HOUSTON – On Thursday night, the top 10 democratic presidential candidates took the stage together for the first time.

Former vice president Joe Biden took center stage, flanked by senators Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders.

They may share political affiliation but their policies contrast.

