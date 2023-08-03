x

Derek Stingley Jr. locks in as Texans CB1

4 hours 56 minutes 12 seconds ago Thursday, August 03 2023 Aug 3, 2023 August 03, 2023 7:02 PM August 03, 2023 in Sports

HOUSTON, Texas -- Derek Stingley Jr. aims to prove the Houston Texans right for selecting him No. 3 overall in the 2022 NFL Draft.

He's added muscle over the off-season, and looks to solidify himself as a top corner in the NFL.

Click on the video above for more.

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days