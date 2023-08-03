Derek Stingley Jr. locks in as Texans CB1
HOUSTON, Texas -- Derek Stingley Jr. aims to prove the Houston Texans right for selecting him No. 3 overall in the 2022 NFL Draft.
He's added muscle over the off-season, and looks to solidify himself as a top corner in the NFL.

