Desarrollan podcast con contenido especializado para mujeres

1 hour 4 minutes 8 seconds ago Wednesday, June 26 2024 Jun 26, 2024 June 26, 2024 2:52 PM June 26, 2024 in Noticias RGV - La Entrevista

Monze Lerma y Mona Treviño, representantes de 'Femcast' visitan Noticias RGV para presentarnos su más reciente podcast especializado en tratar diferentes contenidos y temáticas para las mujeres. 

Para ingresar al podcast en YouTube, haz clic aquí

Vea el video para la entrevista completa. 

