x

Development services office in Pharr closes after employee tests positive for coronavirus

4 hours 36 minutes 7 seconds ago Friday, June 12 2020 Jun 12, 2020 June 12, 2020 3:10 PM June 12, 2020 in News - Coronavirus Pandemic

The city of Pharr immediately closed its development services department on Friday after an employee tested positive for the coronavirus.

The city announced the news on its Facebook page.

The employee works at the department location at 308 West Park Avenue in Pharr.

No word when the employee was last at the office or how long the closure will last.

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days