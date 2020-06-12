Development services office in Pharr closes after employee tests positive for coronavirus
The city of Pharr immediately closed its development services department on Friday after an employee tested positive for the coronavirus.
The city announced the news on its Facebook page.
The employee works at the department location at 308 West Park Avenue in Pharr.
No word when the employee was last at the office or how long the closure will last.
