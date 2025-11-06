DHR Health and University of Houston partnering up for new medical research center

DHR Health and the University of Houston are taking their partnership to the next level.

The hospital system and the university announced an agreement to establish the UH Tilman J. Fertitta Family College of Medicine and DHR Health Medical Research and Education Center, supported by $15 million in state funding.

The center will be built on the corner of Owassa and Jackson roads.

According to a news release, the new center will serve as a hub for medical research, clinical training and health education aimed at improving care in one of Texas’ most medically underserved regions and tackling health issues that disproportionately affect South Texans.

“Our mission has always been to elevate the quality of health care and medical education in the Rio Grande Valley,” DHR Health President Susan Turley said in a statement. “Partnering with the University of Houston allows us to accelerate that mission and bring new resources, research collaborations and training opportunities to the region. Together, we are investing in a healthier future for South Texas.”

Plans for the center are still in the beginning stages, and a construction start date has not been announced yet.

