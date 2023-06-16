DHR Health announces end of partnership with Texas A&M University

Texas A&M University withdrew from its agreement to provide residency and fellowship programs with DHR Health, the latter announced in a Friday news release.

DHR Health and Texas A&M entered into a partnership in March 2023 to provide a new residency program for medical students in the Rio Grande Valley.

“DHR Health has learned today that Texas A&M Health is withdrawing from this agreement. DHR Health acknowledges this, and respects Texas A&M Health’s decision and wishes them well,” a news release from the hospital stated.

The DHR Health release also announced seven newly accredited residencies and fellowships by the Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education. This brings the total number of newly accredited residency and fellowship positions for the Rio Grande Valley to 107.

These programs will begin next month.

“DHR Health possesses all necessary resources, faculty and support to launch these excellent programs next month,” the release stated. “DHR Health is committed to remain the leader for GME in the Rio Grande Valley, as a health system and now as an independent ACGME-accredited sponsor for our future physicians’ training programs.”