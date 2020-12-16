DHR Health frontline workers receive first round of COVID-19 vaccines
Frontline workers at DHR Health in Edinburg received the first round of Pfizer's COVID-19 on Wednesday.
Lindsay Schuster, a nurse who worked on the COVID-19 floors during the summer, received the first shot. A shot she said will make all the difference.
That initial dose marked the beginning of a mass vaccination effort at DHR Health.
"Just a really monumental day for all of us," Schuster said. "I couldn't be happier to be here representing the team and everyone that worked so hard together to get through this."
Watch the video for the full story.
