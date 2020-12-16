DHR Health frontline workers receive first round of COVID-19 vaccines

Frontline workers at DHR Health in Edinburg received the first round of Pfizer's COVID-19 on Wednesday.

Lindsay Schuster, a nurse who worked on the COVID-19 floors during the summer, received the first shot. A shot she said will make all the difference.

That initial dose marked the beginning of a mass vaccination effort at DHR Health.

"Just a really monumental day for all of us," Schuster said. "I couldn't be happier to be here representing the team and everyone that worked so hard together to get through this."

