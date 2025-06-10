DHR Health holds graduation ceremony for patients in ICU
DHR Health held a graduation ceremony for two siblings from Rio Hondo and a PSJA graduate.
The siblings held their graduation at DHR Health because their mother is on life support.
"I feel great. I feel really happy that my mom got to see me and I feel very blessed," Rio Hondo High School graduate Kaylynn Adame said.
Kaylynn is now a high school graduate and her brother, Robert, graduated from Rio Hondo Middle School.
"I'm glad they did this for my mom, and I'm just glad she was there and see me, at least see me, walk to get my diploma," Robert said.
The ceremony also celebrated Jose Acosta Jr. He was unable to attend his graduation ceremony at PSJA because he's also on life support.
He was able to receive his diploma in front of his family and friends.
