DHR Health physician urges the public to safely handle fireworks over New Year's celebrations

Richard Ortiz is stocking up on over $500 worth of fireworks to help ring in the New Year.

“I bought a lot of the goodies for the kids and my nephews,” Ortiz said. “Fireworks have always been a big part of the tradition; we can't miss a year without them."

Oritz is one of dozens of customers who flocked to USA Fireworks in Mission. Store Manager Martha Guerrero says sales increased by 20% this year, and she expects her entire stock to be sold out by the end of the holiday weekend

With all the fireworks being sold, a physician with DHR Health is reminding the public to use them safely.

“When people are mishandling fireworks, there are going to be things like amputations of fingers or burns in hands,” DHR Health emergency room physician David Loyola said.

Loyola says he's treated firework related injuries before, and those who've been seriously hurt were drinking alcohol while popping fireworks

Alton fire Chief Emilio Ledesma shared some tips for the public.

“Make sure they are not pointing them at each other,” Ledesma said. “You want to make sure if they're lighting fireworks, they are in an area where high grass is not around because it will catch fire quickly.”

When it comes to kids popping fireworks, Ledesma says never leave them alone, and to make sure they step at least five to 10 feet away from the lit firework."

Loyola says the safety tips ensures people can enjoy the New Year’s fireworks.

“Let people have fun safely, that way we don't have to see you here,” Loyola said. “You can enjoy your festivities at home, and everyone can have a good time."