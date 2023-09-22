DHS expands work authorization for Venezuelan migrants in U.S.

The Department of Homeland Security announced an extended work authorization for Venezuelan migrants in the United States.

The move will affect more than 400,000 Venezuelan migrants living in the country.

"Although people come because they're fleeing for their lives, or for whatever conditions in the country, they have to work," immigration attorney Carlos Garcia said.

The new rule extends two-year work permits to five years.

"They don't have to pay the fee to renew their work permit as often, which saves them money. They don't have to pay anybody who's helping them on attorney's fees. And the peace of mind of having a work permit for five years instead of two years," Garcia said.

DHS says this is a response to ongoing instability and safety concerns within Venezuela.