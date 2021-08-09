DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas to travel to South Texas this week
U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro N. Mayorkas will travel to South Texas on Thursday, August 12.
According to a Monday news release, Mayorkas will receive operational updates and engage with the DHS frontline workforce.
While in South Texas, Mayorkas will also meet with local officials and community leaders.
The Department of Homeland Security said more details will be released in the coming days.
Mayorkas' last South Texas trip was to the Donna migrant facility in May.
