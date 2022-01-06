Discovery Channel filming show in the Valley

A car racing show streaming on the Discovery Channel is filming in the Rio Grande Valley.

A stretch of Highway 107 east of La Villa will turn into a racetrack for three weeks as crews capture drag racing in the Valley for the show Street Outlaws.

On Wednesday, a crew was seen racing while the road was open to traffic heading east and west.

The Texas Department of Transportation confirmed that the production company's permit allows for filming and racing while the road is closed.

TxDOT officials say they're working to confirm if the designated authority for the permit is enforcing the closures when the racing for the show is happening.

