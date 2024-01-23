‘Distracted driver’ charged in fatal San Benito crash

A San Benito man who was distracted behind the wheel when he crashed into a cyclist was charged with criminal negligence homicide, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Jail records show Antonio Rogelio Saenz, Jr., 23, remains in custody in connection with the fatal crash.

Saenz was identified by DPS as the driver who rear-ended Rodrigo Villarreal, 59, in a crash that happened on Jan. 3.

According to a Tuesday news release, Saenz was suspected of being a distracted driver when he collided with Villarreal on FM 732, north of US 281 near San Benito.

The crash caused Villarreal to land on the windshield of the vehicle Saenz was driving.

Villarreal was transported to Valley Baptist Medical Center in Harlingen where he died.

