Doctor speaks on new app designed to help patients communicate with physicians

A new phone application, designed to help patients to communication with their doctors, may be useful for virtual check-ups amid the pandemic.

Yodoc is an app that is used for people with speech impairment due to a critical medical condition –it helps people communicate with anyone around them.

Dr. Chandar Abboy, the director of media relations and customer service for the app, says the basis of the app has changed because of the coronavirus.

Abboy says they've been researching at Johns Hopkins University to see which areas in the United States have been heavily affected by the corona virus – the Rio Grande Valley is on that list.

"It's a very stressful time. Families are in distress and certainly for us as physicians. For me as an ICU physician, we're seeing a lot of younger people,” Abboy said.

For more information watch the video above.