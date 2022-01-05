Doctors urge people to avoid unnecessary COVID-19 retesting

With COVID-19 testing supplies becoming hard to come, doctors are asking people to be mindful of how many times they test.

Dr. Linda Nelson, senior director of clinical operations at UT Health RGV, said they tested more than 100 people Wednesday morning at the UTRGV Covid testing site.

"I think we all want that peace of mind, that ‘I'm finally negative’ once they've been positive,” Dr. Nelson said. “It's very frightening being positive. Almost everybody we've seen in the line here has been sick."

While doctors admit the omicron variant is much more contagious and easier to spread, they also say not everyone needs to test all the time - especially if you've just gotten your results.

"Testing is getting a little bit scarce. It's kind of hard to get into testing with the Omicron surge,” UT Health RGV Chief Medical Officer Michael Dobbs said.

Dr. Nelson says if you are experiencing symptoms such as a sore throat or a runny nose or have been in contact with someone who tested positive, it’s enough of a reason to play it safe.

"I don't think everyone needs to come out and get tested, there should be a reason to get tested,” Dr. Nelson said.