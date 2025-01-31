Documents reveal San Juan city manager was fired over 'willful neglect of duties'

New documents obtained by Channel 5 News show why San Juan commissioners fired their city manager.

Benjamin Arjona was fired from his job during a Jan. 14 city commissioner’s meeting.

Channel 5 News filed a public information request for documents on Arjona’s firing.

A resolution regarding the termination of Arjona’s employment cites “failure to comply with lawful directives from the City Commission and for committing habitual or willful neglect of his duties, as the reason for being fired.

According to the resolution, Arjona’s failures included:

- Engaging a promoter for a city festival against the commission's directives

- Failure to manage the city's expenditures within the commission's approved budget

- Failure to conduct required and periodical personnel evaluations for department directors

- Continued lack of communication with the city commission regarding city business

- Improperly transferring and/or rehiring employees after a termination.

You can read the full resolution here.