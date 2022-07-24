Don-Wes flea market vendor looks back at business

The investigation into what caused the Don-Wes Flea Market in Donna to burn down continues.

Many vendors lost their livelihoods that day, but one vendor says the memories will stay forever.

"It's, It's devastating," Don-Wes Flea Market vendor Melinda Pellow said. "This is what we did. This was our financial retirement as well."

Her finances are now gone.

"With inventory and what not, probably up toward 80,000 to 100,000 and we're not the only ones, there were a lot of people that happened to," Pellow said.

"This would have been our 12th season," Pellow said.

Being part of the Don-Wes was also more than just a business.

"I think we're all waiting it out," Pellow said. "We were here for a reason because we loved it and this is our home and we want to see our home taken care of."

Now all that is left are pictures of her store and hope that one day it will be rebuilt, along with the flea market.

"You'll Probably be seeing us at craft shows because that's the only way we can do it," Pellow said. "We'e been on Facebook, We've given out our phone numbers if they need something. I just need to find a way to get it together."