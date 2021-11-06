x

Donna celebrates 60th anniversary of state championship

By: Bella Michaels

DONNA, TEXAS - 60 years ago, the Donna Redskins high school football team brought home a state championship. The first and only Valley school to win the state title. 

This time, the 1961 state championship team returned to Bennie LePrade Stadium to celebrate their 60th anniversary. Watch the video package to hear from the legendary team. 

