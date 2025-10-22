Donna city leaders approve start of new drainage project

With the city collecting revenue from a recent increase in the rate for sewer and water services, Donna city leaders on Tuesday approved the start of a new drainage project.

During a city council meeting, Donna council members approved the purchase of construction materials for the project that is aimed at addressing flooding issues near 11th Street and Scobey Avenue.

Neighborhoods in that area were impacted by the March 2025 floods.

“That place has been flooding for over 50 years, it's never been addressed and we are finally going to address it,” Donna Mayor David Moreno said.

According to Moreno, the $100,000 project will be done in-house. Crews will also add new pipe along Scobey Avenue to push water away from streets and homes.

“We will probably add a pump as well to make sure that we force that water out,” Moreno added.

Construction is expected to start by January 2026, and is expected to be completed within five months.

