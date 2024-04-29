Donna family working to rebuild after fire destroys home

Memories are all that's left of what once was a home.

A single dad and his two kids lost everything after their house caught fire last week. The family is okay, luckily they weren't home at the time of the fire.

"I have lived here since I was a kid. My house was passed down from my parents to me. We lived all our life here," homeowner Billy Castro said.

The family says they will try to rebuild the home; the first step is cleaning up.

The home was located on Church Street and North Whalen Road, but now the only thing standing are the charred walls.

"I feel bad. I lost a lot of stuff inside, the majority is going to be memories lost," Castro said.

Donna Fire Chief David Simmons says the home went up in flames on April 22. Simmons says it took close to four hours to put out the flames. The home was deemed a complete loss.

"It's just material. As long as my boys are alright, I really don't care about anything," Castro said.

Simmons says when firefighters got to the scene, the roof was already engulfed, but the majority of the flames were coming from the back of the home.

He says the family told them they were having electrical problems.

Castro says they will be staying with family as they slowly begin the construction process.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

A GofundMe has been set up to help Billy Castro and his family recover from the fire. Click here to donate.

Watch the video above for the full story.