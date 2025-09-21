x

Donna fire marshal requests assistance from the state with barbershop fire investigation

Donna fire marshal requests assistance from the state with barbershop fire investigation
3 hours 39 minutes 28 seconds ago Sunday, September 21 2025 Sep 21, 2025 September 21, 2025 5:47 PM September 21, 2025 in News - Local

The Donna fire marshal is requesting assistance from the state fire marshal with a fire investigation involving a barbershop.

Donna Fire Chief David Simmons said Mingas Luxury Gentleman’s Barbershop caught fire at around 4:15 a.m. Sunday.

Simmons said when fire crews arrived, heavy smoke was coming out of the front of the building. Firefighters were able to distinguish the fire before it spread to other businesses.

No injuries were reported, and the barbershop was deemed a total loss, according to Simmons.

Simmons said the state and Donna fire marshals will determine the cause of the fire.

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days