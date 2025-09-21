Donna fire marshal requests assistance from the state with barbershop fire investigation
The Donna fire marshal is requesting assistance from the state fire marshal with a fire investigation involving a barbershop.
Donna Fire Chief David Simmons said Mingas Luxury Gentleman’s Barbershop caught fire at around 4:15 a.m. Sunday.
Simmons said when fire crews arrived, heavy smoke was coming out of the front of the building. Firefighters were able to distinguish the fire before it spread to other businesses.
No injuries were reported, and the barbershop was deemed a total loss, according to Simmons.
Simmons said the state and Donna fire marshals will determine the cause of the fire.
