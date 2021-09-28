Donna ISD mourns death of police chief

The Donna Independent School District is mourning the loss of its police chief.

Donna ISD police Chief Daniel Walden died over the weekend, a district spokesperson said.

The cause of death has not been released.

Walden was in law enforcement for 22 years, serving 13 years with the district and four years as chief.

On Monday, his law enforcement family paid tribute with a procession beginning at the Donna ISD police station.