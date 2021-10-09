Donna Kidnapping Suspect Charged in Montgomery Co.

WESLACO – The suspect in a recent Amber alert case faces multiple charges in at least two Texas counties.

Rudolfo Nuncio Jr., 41, is behind bars in Montgomery County without bond. He’s charged with aggravated assault against a public servant, evading arrest and enticing a child with intent of a felony.

Nuncio was arrested Tuesday after a multiple-agency pursuit through several counties.

The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office started looking for Nuncio after a 13-year-old teen from Donna went missing. It was later determined he was the little girl’s uncle.

The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office said it will be a while before the 41-year-old faces charges in the Rio Grande Valley.

Nuncio has three pending warrants in Hidalgo County and one with a local police department. He also has a federal detainer.

The 13-year-old is back safe with her family.