x

Donna North cruises past Mercedes with 6-1 victory

3 hours 22 minutes 10 seconds ago Tuesday, February 06 2024 Feb 6, 2024 February 06, 2024 11:40 PM February 06, 2024 in Sports
By: Brandon Benitez

DONNA, Texas -- Donna North continued their dominance in the District 32-5A boys soccer standings with a 6-1 win over Mercedes.

Chiefs are now 7-0-1 (W-L-T) in district play. Click on the video above for highlights versus the Tigers.

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days