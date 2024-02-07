Donna North cruises past Mercedes with 6-1 victory
DONNA, Texas -- Donna North continued their dominance in the District 32-5A boys soccer standings with a 6-1 win over Mercedes.
Chiefs are now 7-0-1 (W-L-T) in district play. Click on the video above for highlights versus the Tigers.
