Donna Powerlifter Tributes State Championship to her Late Brother

DONNA, TEXAS -- Donna High Senior Rhonda Valdez was hit by tragedy earlier this year. Her 27-year-old brother suddenly died in a car accident. When she found out, she was ready to quit powerlifting and give up on everything. Then, she realized her brother would want better for her. She took that tragedy and turned it into motivation to win a state championship for her brother. Watch the story above for more: