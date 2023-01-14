Donna woman scammed through TikTok

A Valley woman is speaking out and warning TikTok users to be aware of a scam she fell for.

Donna resident Maribel Soto said she received two separate messages through the video hosting app TikTok informing her she won a total of $7,000.

Soto was told she had to send two payments totaling $100 to receive the money.

After not receiving any of the supposed money she won, Soto realized she was being scammed.

“I came to the police and let them know what happened,” Soto said. “I want everybody to know that it's a big lie."

If you suspect you are being targeted by a scammer, you're asked to reach out to your local better business bureau.