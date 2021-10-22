DPS: 2 dead, 5 hospitalized after crash north of Palmview
Two people are dead and five were hospitalized after a crash north of Palmview Friday morning.
The crash happened on Abram Road, just north of 5 Mile Line, according to Lt. Christopher Olivarez, a spokesperson for the Texas Department of Public Safety.
The victims have not yet been identified. It’s unclear what caused the crash.
DPS continues to investigate.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
