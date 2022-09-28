DPS: 3 Valley residents arrested, 6 migrants detained in human smuggling attempt at Weslaco airport

Authorities arrested three Valley residents and detained six migrants in a human smuggling attempt by plane at a Weslaco airport on Sunday, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Desiree Love Rodarte, 21, of Weslaco, Luis Armando Lopez, 29, of Pharr, and James Martinez, 24, of McAllen are facing federal human smuggling charges.

RELATED: DPS: 19 migrants detained during human smuggling attempt by plane in McAllen

DPS says Rodarte coordinated the human smuggling attempt to Houston.

The bust happened Sunday morning at the Mid-Valley Airport in Weslaco.

DPS and federal agents say they spotted several cars dropping off seven people, who then got into a plane.

Agents conducted a ramp check and found that six people, including four males and two females from El Salvador and Mexico, had fraudulent Texas identification cards.

RELATED: Source: Migrants apprehended on private plane leaving McAllen

According to authorities, one of the men was a previously deported felon who is wanted in Wisconsin for sexual assault of a child.

DPS and Homeland Security Investigations continue to investigate the case.

According to authorities, this is the fourth smuggling attempt by plane in the Valley within the last month.