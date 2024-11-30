DPS, Border Patrol track down three migrants near Mission, smuggling guide arrested

The Texas Department of Public Safety, alongside the U.S. Border Patrol, were able to track down three migrants near the Mission area.

DPS said the group attempted to evade capture, but were eventually apprehended. They said two of the migrants were wearing cartel wristbands.

One of the suspects was allegedly a smuggling guide from Mexico and was arrested, they are now facing human smuggling charges, according to DPS.