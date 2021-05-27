DPS: Brownsville man, 63, dies in motorcycle crash

Photo credit: Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza via Twitter

Editor's note: This story has been updated throughout with new information from the Texas Department of Public Safety.

A 63-year-old Brownsville man died in a motorcycle crash Wednesday night, according to Sgt. Maria Montalvo, a spokesperson for the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The crash happened at about 10 p.m. on Old Port Isabel Road and Robindale Road in Brownsville.

Preliminary investigation reveals Larry Dwayne Long, 63, of Brownsville was riding a 1997 Harley Davidson motorcycle northbound on Old Port Isabel Road when he attempted a wide-turn and hit a utility post.

Long was pronounced dead on the scene, Montalvo said.

Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza said the Brownsville Police Department is investigating the crash.