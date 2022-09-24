DPS: Charges pending for driver in Rio Hondo crash that killed 25-year-old man

A driver may be facing charges after a two-vehicle crash killed a 25-year-old Rio Hondo man Friday night, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Troopers say the crash happened at about 11:17 p.m. on FM 2925 and SH 106 in Rio Hondo.

Preliminary investigation reveals a white Mitsubishi Mirage, occupied by the driver only, was traveling southbound on FM 2925 when it disregarded a stop sign and collided with a green Dodge Ram, occupied by the driver only, which was traveling eastbound on SH 106.

The driver of the Mitsubishi was taken to a local hospital with injuries and may be facing charges, according to DPS. Authorities suspect alcohol was involved. Troopers say a search warrant for her blood is in progress.

The driver of the Dodge, identified as 25-year-old Daniel Manuel Olivarez of Rio Hondo, was taken to Valley Baptist Medical Center in Harlingen, where he died due to his injuries.

DPS is investigating the crash.