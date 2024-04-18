DPS: Driver facing citations following three-vehicle crash near SpaceX Boca Chica facility

One of the drivers involved in a three-vehicle crash near the SpaceX Boca Chica facility is facing multiple citations, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Five people were hospitalized in the crash that happened Thursday at around 7:30 a.m. on State Highway 4.

The Texas Department of Public Safety said a tractor trailer was driving away from SpaceX while the Jeep and Silverado were heading toward the facility.

According to DPS spokesperson Sgt. Maria Hernandez, the Jeep attempted to pass the Silverado in a no passing zone and ended up "swiping" the trailer.

The trailer then veered into the opposite lane, crashing head-on with the Silverado. The Silverado was carrying four occupants, two had to be extricated from the vehicle.

DPS said three people from the Silverado and the driver of the Jeep were taken to the hospital with minor injuries. No fatalities were reported.

The driver of the Jeep will be cited for passing in a no passing zone, not having insurance and having expired registration, Hernandez added.