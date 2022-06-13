x

DPS: Harlingen woman killed in rollover crash

A Harlingen woman died after a rollover crash Sunday night, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. 

Troopers say it happened at 6:40 p.m. on FM 800, south of Business 83 in Harlingen. 

Investigation reveals a white 2009 Ford F-150 was traveling southbound on FM 800 when, for unknown reasons, the vehicle skid off the road and rolled over multiple times. 

The driver, identified as 57-year-old Alma Garcia-Garcia of Harlingen, was ejected from the vehicle and died from injuries at the scene. 

Troopers continue to investigate the crash. 

