DPS holds annual memorial obstacle course in La Feria

The 5th annual Trooper Moises Sanchez Obstacle Course took place on Saturday in La Feria.

It's a way to pay tribute to Texas Department of Public Safety trooper Sanchez, who was killed in the line of duty in 2019.

The event was held at the La Feria Lions Stadium. There were 25 teams that participated in the course. They were made up of troopers, border patrol, local agencies and community members. They began competing at 7 a.m.

The teams went through courses that consisted of running, bear crawls, sit-ups, rowing all while carry a 10 pound sand-bag.

The obstacle course was all in memory of Trooper Moises Sanchez, who was killed in the line of duty in 2019 after being shot.

"It's a good remembrance to show when these competitors are out here, and they're exhausted and tired, it shows the sacrifices that Sanchez had, he kept fighting until the last minute," DPS Safety Educator Sgt. Guadalupe Casarez said.

Sgt. Casarez says he remembers Sanchez as a great friend and a great trooper. Sanchez survived several months after he was shot by a man while on patrol.

Watch the video above for the full story.