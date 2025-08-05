Teen boy killed in Highway 100 rollover crash, Los Fresnos fire chief says

A 17-year-old boy died following a rollover crash on Highway 100 in Brownsville, according to the Los Fresnos Fire Department.

A 17-year-old girl was hospitalized in connection with the one-vehicle crash, but her condition was not known, Los Fresnos Fire Chief Gene Daniels said.

The rollover crash occurred on Old Port Isabel Road and Highway 100 on Tuesday.

The Brownsville Police Department referred all other questions to the Texas Department of Public Safety, who will be taking the lead on the investigation.

Channel 5 News reached out to DPS for more details, and has a crew at the scene.