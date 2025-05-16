DPS investigate two-vehicle crash involving trooper in Edinburg
The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a two-vehicle crash involving a trooper in Edinburg, according to DPS spokesperson Sgt. Maria Hernandez.
Hernandez said the trooper was traveling westbound on University Drive and approaching 16th Street. A Ford Mustang, driven by an unidentified female, was traveling southbound on 16th Street and making a left turn onto University Drive.
Both vehicles ended up colliding at the intersection, according to Hernandez. The trooper was unharmed, and the female driver was taken to the hospital for "precautionary measures only."
It is unknown what caused the accident or if the female driver will face any charges.
The investigation is ongoing.
This is a developing story, check back for further updates.
