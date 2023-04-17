DPS investigates fatal auto-pedestrian crash near San Manuel

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is investigating an auto-pedestrian crash that happened at approximately 10:13 p.m. on Thursday, April 15, on US 281 near mile marker 754 in San Manuel.

According to a news release, a preliminary investigation indicates that U.S. Border Patrol stopped a silver Ford Taurus passenger car, and four individuals absconded from the vehicle.

Officials said one of the individuals ran towards US 281 and was struck by a truck and subsequently run over by another vehicle.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene; he could not be identified due to the severity of the injuries.

The driver of the Ford was identified as a 16-year-old juvenile. The teen was placed under arrest for Smuggling of Persons and taken to the Edinburg Juvenile Justice Center.

The crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.