DPS investigating deadly crash in Weslaco

The driver and passenger of a vehicle are dead after crashing into a concrete fence in Weslaco on Tuesday, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

DPS says the driver was speeding when the vehicle crashed into a fence on the side of a house on North Westgate Dr.

No one in the house was injured.

The identities of the deceased will be released upon notification of next of kin.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.